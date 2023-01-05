Texas State wins 63-62 over James Madison

Texas State’s Mason Harrell split a pair of free throws to tie it 62-all with 47 seconds left. Nate Martin forced a turnover on the ensuing series and Drue Drinnon added another free throw with three seconds left to seal it.

Davis was 7-of-12 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) for the Bobcats (8-8). Drinnon scored nine points while going 3 of 7 from the field, and he added four assists and three steals. Mason Harrell shot 2 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with seven points.