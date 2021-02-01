The Red Raiders have 10 midyear enrollees, including the five P5 transfers, one junior college transfer and four high school prospects. The other P5 transfers are sophomore cornerback Malik Dunlap from North Carolina State, redshirt freshman linebacker Jesiah Pierre from Florida, senior offensive lineman T.J. Storment from TCU, and senior defensive end Marquis Waters from Duke.
