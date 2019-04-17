LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech has added a pair of graduate transfers in running back Armand Shyne from Utah and defensive back Zech McPhearson out of Penn State.

Shyne’s signing Wednesday came soon after the addition of McPhearson for new coach Matt Wells, who came from Utah State. Shyne has one year of eligibility.

In three seasons with the Utes, Shyne rushed for 885 yards and nine touchdowns, including 512 yards and five scores last year. Utah reached the Pac-12 championship game, losing 10-3 to Washington. Shyne had a career-high 174 yards in a 32-25 win against Oregon.

Shyne played high school football in California before one season at a junior college in his home state.

McPhearson has two years of eligibility after getting his undergraduate degree in three years. He played primarily cornerback and special teams for the Nittany Lions.

