The Red Raiders have gone 12-6 against Big 12 teams. Texas Tech ranks eighth in the Big 12 shooting 31.4% from deep, led by Bryson Williams shooting 40.5% from 3-point range.

The Bobcats are 16-4 in Big Sky play. Montana State averages 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McCullar is averaging 9.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Red Raiders. Williams is averaging 9.9 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 54.8% over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Xavier Bishop is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bobcats. Tyler Patterson is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 63.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 3.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___