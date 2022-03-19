The Red Raiders’ record in Big 12 games is 12-6. Texas Tech ranks seventh in the Big 12 shooting 32.3% from downtown, led by Bryson Williams shooting 42.7% from 3-point range.

The Fighting Irish are 15-5 in ACC play. Notre Dame is second in the ACC shooting 38.3% from downtown. J.R. Konieczny leads the Fighting Irish shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Adonis Arms is averaging 6.8 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Paul Atkinson is averaging 12.8 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Cormac Ryan is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 7-3, averaging 83.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

