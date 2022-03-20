The Red Raiders have gone 12-6 against Big 12 teams. Texas Tech is seventh in the Big 12 shooting 32.3% from downtown, led by Bryson Williams shooting 42.7% from 3-point range.

The Fighting Irish’s record in ACC action is 15-5. Notre Dame has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 13.9 points for the Red Raiders. Adonis Arms is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Story continues below advertisement

Dane Goodwin averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc. Blake Wesley is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Notre Dame.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 7-3, averaging 83.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

___