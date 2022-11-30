Texas Tech beats Georgetown 79-65 in Big East-Big 12 Battle

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jaylon Tyson and De’Vion Harmon each scored 18 points, and Texas Tech held off Georgetown for a 79-65 victory on Wednesday night in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. It was a career high in scoring for Tyson while Harmon surpassed 1,000 career points. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Georgetown trailed by 22 points before Primo Spears scored nine during a 24-3 run to get the Hoyas within 62-61 with 5:46 to play. But Pop Isaacs hit a jumper, Daniel Batcho added a dunk and Texas Tech scored the next nine points and closed on a 17-4 run.

Batcho finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds for Texas Tech (5-2), which shot 51% (29 of 57) from the floor. Kevin Obanor added 11 points and Isaacs had 10.

Brandon Murray and Bryson Mozone scored 18 points apiece to lead Georgetown (4-4), which had been outscored by a combined 60 points in the second half over its last five games but shot 54% (15 of 28) for one more point (39-38) than the Red Raiders after the break.

It was Texas Tech’s first win first win in three tries in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

The Red Raiders are 4-0 at home and will host Nicholls on Dec. 7 followed by Eastern Washington on Dec. 13. Georgetown returns home to face South Carolina on Saturday.

