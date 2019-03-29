It has come to the attention of the nation’s college basketball intellectuals that the vagabond coach Chris Beard is not only good but damned good. Come Saturday here in the arena where the Ducks skate, there will come another test of just how damned good.

The West Region final does look delicious in prelim, with the No. 1 offense in Ken Pomeroy’s ratings (Gonzaga) up against the No. 1 defense in same (Beard’s Texas Tech). That means No. 1 seed Gonzaga’s stirring offense with Brandon Clarke, Rui Hachimura and point guard Josh Perkins entering his 153rd college game, is about to go up against a defense with length and energy and the kind of floor leader whose very voice and presence brims with charisma, in Norense Odiase.

Along the sideline, it will have a coach who long since went from off-Broadway to March Madness Broadway, Gonzaga’s Mark Few, against a coach who worked seemingly every other off- and off-off and off-off-off-Broadway theater in the land (Beard), before getting to these floodlights again at age 46.

Somehow, as of Friday afternoon in America, the only coach to reach a second straight final eight would be Beard, who might have learned how to tie things together with shoestrings and chicken wire when he coached at — inhale right here — Texas (assistant), Incarnate Word (assistant), Abilene Christian (assistant), North Texas (assistant), Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College, Seminole State (Okla.) Junior College, Texas Tech (assistant), South Carolina Warriors of the American Basketball Association (head coach), McMurray University (head coach), Angelo State (head coach), Little Rock (head coach) and Texas Tech (head coach).

Many people have hired Beard, so the graduate transfer Tariq Owens, native of Maryland and formerly of St. John’s, agrees that he, too, with his degree in sports management, would hire Beard.

“Would I hire Coach Beard?” Owens said. “Yes, of course, I would hire Coach Beard! Since I’ve been here, everything he told me would happen has been true. As a person, I am, how I was raised, I really like people who tell the truth. I take pride in being a truthful person. That’s the biggest thing for me. Coach Beard lives by that, and also how hard he works.

“His work ethic is unmatched. I’ve never seen anybody work as hard as him and his staff on this level of basketball and that’s the main thing that attracted me here. He just works so hard.”

In the category of what makes Beard good, then, his untold work amid a coaching field full of untold work keeps coming up.

“I mean, he’s the hardest worker,” Odiase said. “Seriously. He’s in there all night, after every game, the next morning, he’s in there prepping, prepping, prepping, trying to make it as easy as possible for us to understand. Their game-planning is unique. Defensive-wise, they have tendencies on each guy, that we can key on, and it makes it easier for the players. So just knowing that we have a coach that works hard like that, and makes it easy on the players to key on different things, the only thing is follow.”

Said Davide Moretti, the keen shooter from Bologna, Italy, amid a description of Beard’s energy and work: “I think he’s never satisfied.”

Said Beard, “I’m never satisfied.”

Then: “These guys to my left [players] understand that and the best thing about coaching these guys is they share the same thing. I’ve seen us play really, really good games before and Norense will be getting on guys during timeouts. We have a standard and we try to play . . . each possession the best we can.”

In the category of defense owing largely to toil, all this would serve as further evidence. Here’s a rundown: In the 2018 NCAA tournament, first-round victim Stephen F. Austin got 60 points, second-round victim Florida got 66, and Sweet 16 victim Purdue got 65, before Texas Tech yielded to eventual national champion Villanova, 71-59, in the East Region final.

In 2019, with the defensive principles entrenched further, first-round victim Northern Kentucky brought a 79.1 scoring average and got 57. Second-round victim Buffalo arrive with 85.1 and managed 58. Sweet 16 victim Michigan flew all the way out here with 70.3, and flew back home with a closing-game total of 44. Add it up, and count the 1-1 mark in the 2015 tournament at Little Rock, with its upset of Purdue, and Beard stands 7-2 in this remorseless event.

Of all the descriptions of all the defenses by all the players in all the years, surely none tops the summary given by the Fort Worth native Odiase, describing the Red Raiders defense.

“It’s indescribable, honestly,” he said. “We’re tough. We’re long. We’re active. We never give up on plays. We have energy guys. We do it from our starters to our bench players. We’re just deep. We contest shots. We make it very hard for your best player to score. We keep the ball out of the middle. We try to have active hands and help whenever the ball gets to the middle. We don’t let passes go middle, mainly. If it gets in the post, we, like, collapse, and fan out to shooters. In transition, we run back and sprint to shooters, and key on different things game-plan wise. It’s just a lot of active things. We’re active guys, and we’re hungry, and energy really drives our defense, and the grit and the toughness that we instill here.”

In all those cities and towns and villages, Beard learned to assemble a defense, especially when collaborating with assistant Mark Adams as now at Texas Tech.

Matt Mooney, the transfer from South Dakota, said the instruction at Texas Tech has opened new avenues, as when Adams showed him NBA tape and taught him about never letting his feet set while guarding — a tactic they evidently call “pulsing” — and when Adams told him: “You’ve got long arms. You’re not even using them. It’s pointless for you to have these long arms.”

Odiase described a practice: “So let’s say we have practice for, let’s say, an hour and 30,” he said. “It’ll be like an hour on defense. Just because we know the program that we have. Obviously, offense, you’ve got to put the ball in the basket but we know that our toughness, our defense and our ability to stop an opponent from scoring is what makes us good.”

He said of scouting reports: “They just make it simple, honestly.”

And: “Just how they categorize things, is unique.”

Into the uniqueness goes Gonzaga, unique kingpin.