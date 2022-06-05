Texas Tech eliminates host Georgia Southern 3-1

STATESBORO, Ga. — Andrew Morris and two relievers combined on a seven-hitter and Texas Tech scored three runs in the fourth inning to eliminate host Georgia Southern, the 16th overall seed, 3-1 in the Statesboro Regional on Sunday.
Hitless through three innings, Cole Stilwell and Jace Jung singled to open the bottom of the fourth and Ty Coleman drew a walk to load the bases. Another walk by Kurt Wilson ended the day for Georgia Southern starter Danny Madden.
Owen Washburn hit a sacrifice fly off Jay Thompson before Hudson White's single capped the rally. The final out came when Wilson was out trying to steal home.
Dillon Carter had a two-out single in the seventh for the other Red Raider hit.
Jesse Sherrill had a leadoff single, the only hit for Georgia Southern (41-20) when the Eagles scored their only run, which came in on a throwing error by Morris.
Morris went six innings, scattering four hits to improve to 8-2. Mason Molina had a perfect ninth for his first save.
