Texas Tech has 12 super seniors, those players staying for an extra year since the NCAA didn’t count the pandemic-altered 2020 season against their eligibility. That’s the most in the Big 12. Defensive back Seth Collins began his college career in 2015, when as a true freshman he started seven games at quarterback for Oregon State, where he then switched to receiver in 2016 and had a season-ending injury in 2017. He played 12 games for Tech at receiver in 2018, but missed all of 2019 season because of a shoulder injury.