Texas Tech hosts Eastern Washington after Isaacs' 24-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (4-6) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-2)
The Eagles have gone 1-4 away from home. Eastern Washington is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Obanor is shooting 52.6% and averaging 14.0 points for the Red Raiders. Isaacs is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Texas Tech.
Steele Venters is averaging 13.6 points for the Eagles. Angelo Allegri is averaging 10.0 points for Eastern Washington.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.