Texas Tech hosts Klanjscek and Houston Baptist

Houston Baptist Huskies (3-9) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -32.5; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist takes on the Texas Tech Red Raiders after Maks Klanjscek scored 21 points in Houston Baptist’s 100-90 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Red Raiders are 6-0 in home games. Texas Tech is sixth in the Big 12 with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Batcho averaging 6.0.

The Huskies are 0-5 on the road. Houston Baptist has a 3-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Obanor is shooting 52.9% and averaging 15.3 points for the Red Raiders. Pop Isaacs is averaging 10.3 points for Texas Tech.

Deshon Proctor is averaging 10.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Huskies. Brycen Long is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

