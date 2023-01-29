Texas Tech hosts No. 12 Iowa State following Obanor's 22-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Iowa State Cyclones (15-5, 6-2 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-10, 0-8 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts the No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones after Kevin Obanor scored 22 points in Texas Tech’s 76-68 victory against the LSU Tigers.

The Red Raiders have gone 8-4 in home games. Texas Tech ranks seventh in the Big 12 shooting 34.6% from deep, led by Daniel Batcho shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.

The Cyclones are 6-2 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State ranks third in the Big 12 scoring 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Osun Osunniyi averaging 7.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Vion Harmon is averaging 12.3 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Red Raiders. Obanor is averaging 15.7 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Jaren Holmes is averaging 13.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Cyclones. Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

