Sophomore guard Terrence Shannon Jr., the team’s second-leading scorer this season at 12.9 points a game, declared for the NBA draft Thursday. Shannon didn’t hire an agent, leaving open the possibility for him to return to the Red Raiders.
Edwards averaged 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and a team-best 2.8 assists for the Red Raiders this season. He was a reserve player as a freshman when they made the national championship game, losing in overtime to Virginia. He averaged 11.4 points while starting all 31 games as a sophomore.
