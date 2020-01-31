AD

AD

OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

Baylor (18-1, 7-0) has a potential trap game at home against TCU (13-7, 4-3) on Saturday, while the Mountaineers (16-4, 4-3) get a visit from Kansas State. The Bears and Jayhawks both have quick turnarounds with games again on Monday night, with Baylor visiting Kansas State and Texas visiting Kansas.

NUMBERS GAME

The SEC-Big 12 Challenge ended in a tie for the second time in seven seasons with each league winning five games. The Big 12 holds a 40-30 advantage in all games. ... Kansas C Udoka Azubuike had back-to-back double-doubles in wins over Kansas State and Tennessee, where the nation’s leader in field-goal percentage went 10 of 12 from the field. ... Baylor’s 17-game win streak ties the program record set during a 17-0 start to the 2011-12 season. ... The Jayhawks held the Cowboys to 50 points, the fewest they’ve allowed in a road game since Jan. 12, 2013, against Texas Tech. ... Oklahoma has won 14 of its last 15 at home against Bedlam rival Oklahoma State. The Sooners are 8-1 in the Lloyd Noble Center this season.

AD

AD

IMPACT PERFORMERS

Iowa State’s Rasir Bolton had 21 points, five assists and a career-high nine rebounds against Oklahoma State last week, then followed with 23 points against Auburn. That was enough to earn him the Big 12’s newcomer of the week award. ... Davide Moretti scored a career-high 25 points to lead Texas Tech to its win over the Mountaineers.

ON THE WOMEN’S SIDE

The premier matchup of the weekend features second-ranked Baylor (18-1, 7-0) visiting Texas (14-6, 6-2). The Lady Bears get a midweek visit from Kansas. ... Oklahoma State’s Vivian Gray averaged 23 points, seven boards and four assists in games against West Virginia and Texas last week. She had 22 points in the Cowgirls’ first road win over a ranked team in two years. ... Iowa State’s Ashley Joens had her 10th double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds against Kansas State. ... Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee had 23 points and a school record-tying 20 rebounds against Oklahoma, making her the first player in program history with a double-double of 20 or more points and boards. She also blocked five shots.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25