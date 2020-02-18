SENIOR STUDS: Kansas State’s Cartier Diarra, Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 66 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.DOMINANT DIARRA: Diarra has connected on 31.8 percent of the 132 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also converted 62.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Red Raiders are 0-5 when they score 61 points or fewer and 16-4 when they exceed 61 points. The Wildcats are 0-7 when allowing 73 or more points and 9-9 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Kansas State has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 60.3 points and allowing 70.7 points during those contests. Texas Tech has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 61.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas Tech defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.7 percent of all possessions, which is the 20th-highest rate in the country. Kansas State has turned the ball over on 21 percent of its possessions (ranked 300th among Division I teams).

