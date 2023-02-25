Texas Tech plays No. 25 TCU, seeks 5th straight win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TCU Horned Frogs (18-10, 7-8 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-12, 5-10 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -2; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech will attempt to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Red Raiders take on No. 25 TCU.

The Red Raiders have gone 11-4 in home games. Texas Tech scores 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Horned Frogs have gone 7-8 against Big 12 opponents. TCU is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Obanor is averaging 14.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Pop Isaacs is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Mike Miles is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Damion Baugh is averaging 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

