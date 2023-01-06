Texas Tech plays Oklahoma following Obanor's 26-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oklahoma Sooners (9-5, 0-2 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts the Oklahoma Sooners after Kevin Obanor scored 26 points in Texas Tech’s 75-72 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. The Red Raiders are 8-1 on their home court. Texas Tech has a 3-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Sooners are 0-2 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma ranks second in the Big 12 allowing 61.5 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Red Raiders and Sooners meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Vion Harmon is averaging 11.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Red Raiders. Obanor is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Grant Sherfield is averaging 17.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Sooners. Tanner Groves is averaging 11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 56.6% over the past 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 83.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Sooners: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 26.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

