DID YOU KNOW: Texas Tech limited its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 64.2 points per game last year. The Red Raiders offense scored 76 points per contest en route to a 9-4 record against competition outside the Big 12 Conference. Sam Houston State went 3-4 against non-conference teams last season.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.