LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman has been cleared to play after missing six games with a shoulder injury but the plan now is to redshirt the second-year player.

Bowman, who got hurt in the third game Sept. 14 at Arizona, could still play in one more game this season for Texas Tech (4-5) and maintain his status as a sophomore player going into next year. Red Raiders coach Matt Wells said Monday he respects and agrees with the decision by Bowman and his parents to not play again this year.