He was the Big 12’s leading passer with 1,020 yards passing (340 per game) and led the nation with 33.7 completions per game when he got hurt.
As a true freshman last season, Bowman became Texas Tech’s starter in the second game. He threw 2,638 yards with 17 touchdowns in eight games, missing four games over two different stints because of a collapsed lung.
