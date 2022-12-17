Texas Tech routs Jackson St 102-52 in HBCU Roundball Classic

HOUSTON — D’Maurian Willams had 17 points, Kevin Obanor scored 16 and Texas Tech breezed to a 102-52 victory over Jackson State in the HBCU Roundball Classic on Saturday.
Allen came off the bench and scored 13 points, sinking all six of his shots and his only free throw, to lead the Red Raiders to a 52-17 lead at halftime.
Texas Tech shot 62.5% in the first half (20 of 32) and made 3 of 8 from 3-point range. Jackson State shot 26.1% overall (6 of 23) and missed 9 of 11 from beyond the arc.
Keionte Cornelius led the Tigers (1-10) with 14 points. Jackson State has lost four straight.
The Red Raiders beat the Tigers 84-75 in 2012 in the only other meeting between the schools.
Texas Tech played in Houston for the first time since beating the Houston Cougars 71-64 in 2001.
