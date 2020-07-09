The center is the eighth player that has signed with the Red Raiders, including Division I transfers Mac McClung (Georgetown), Jamarius Burton (Wichita State), Marcus Santos-Silva (Virginia Commonwealth). There was also a junior college transfer and three high schoool signees.
After making it to the NCAA championship game in 2019, and losing to Virginia in overtime, the Red Raiders were 18-13 when the past season was halted before their Big 12 tournament game because of the coronavirus pandemic.
___
More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.