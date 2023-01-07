Texas Tech takes on Oklahoma after Obanor's 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oklahoma Sooners (9-5, 0-2 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -5.5; over/under is 133 BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech plays the Oklahoma Sooners after Kevin Obanor scored 26 points in Texas Tech’s 75-72 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Red Raiders are 8-1 in home games. Texas Tech ranks fifth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.6 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Sooners are 0-2 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Red Raiders and Sooners meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Batcho is averaging 11.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and two blocks for the Red Raiders. Pop Isaacs is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Advertisement

Grant Sherfield is averaging 17.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Sooners. Jacob Groves is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 83.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Sooners: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 26.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article