Texas Tech takes on South Carolina State after Harmon's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2) Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -26; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech plays the South Carolina State Bulldogs after De’Vion Harmon scored 22 points in Texas Tech’s 111-67 win over the Houston Baptist Huskies.

The Red Raiders are 7-0 on their home court. Texas Tech ranks fifth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 61.5 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 1-11 in road games. South Carolina State is fifth in the MEAC scoring 71.4 points per game and is shooting 40.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Obanor is scoring 15.9 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Red Raiders. Harmon is averaging 12 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Advertisement

Rakeim Gary is averaging 11 points for the Bulldogs. Rahsaan Edwards is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 72.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article