LUBBOCK, Texas — Gabe Holt, Michael Davis and Brian Klein all homered for Texas Tech, which is going to the College World Series for the third time in five seasons after beating Duke 6-2 on Monday.

The Red Raiders (44-18) went ahead to stay when Davis hit a two-run homer in the fourth to break a 1-1 tie in the deciding game of the best-of-three NCAA super regional.

Jimmy Herron had three hits and both RBIs for Duke (45-18).

Ty Harpenau (7-2) allowed one run while working three innings in relief for Texas Tech, striking out three and walking one. Dylan Dusek took over with a runner on and no outs in the ninth and finished for his first save.

Matt Dockman (0-1), the third of six Duke pitchers, gave up hits to the only two batters he faced, including Davis’ 12th home run of the season.

