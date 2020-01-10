Collins, the former Oregon State quarterback who moved to receiver while still with the Beavers, injured his shoulder late in spring practice last year.

As a junior in 2018, after transferring to Texas Tech, Collins caught 32 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns. He had a catch in every game.

Collins started Oregon State’s first seven games at quarterback as a true freshman in 2015, when he completed 83 of 160 passes (51.9%) for 935 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. He has been a receiver since the last game of his first season with the Beavers, and had 48 catches for them from 2016-17.

___

