Moretti played a strong supporting role in helping the Red Raiders reach the NCAA championship game during the 2018-19 season. Texas Tech lost to Virginia in overtime. Moretti shot 46% from 3-point range and averaged 11.5 points per game.
During a final season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, Moretti was second on the team in scoring at 13 points per game while shooting 38% from long range.
Moretti is set to follow in the footsteps of his father, Paolo Moretti, who played professionally in Italy and Greece is now a pro coach in Italy.
The EuroLeague announced Monday it has canceled the remainder of this season because of the pandemic. The 2020-21 season is scheduled to begin on Oct. 1.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.