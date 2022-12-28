Texas Tech's McGuire gets new 6-year deal after solid debut

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire has a new six-year contract with a raise after leading the Red Raiders to their first winning Big 12 record since 2009 in his debut. The $26.6 million, six-year deal announced Wednesday has annual $100,000 increases that peak at $4.6 million in the final season in 2028. That doesn’t include performance bonuses.

The contract was revealed the day Texas Tech played Mississippi in the Texas Bowl. It’s worth roughly $1 million more than the deal McGuire signed a year ago.

The Red Raiders went 7-5 in the regular season and 5-4 in the Big 12, their first winning mark since going 5-3 in 2009, their final season under the late Mike Leach. McGuire, a first-time college head coach, is the fourth Texas Tech coach since Leach.

The first Texas Tech coach to beat Texas and Oklahoma in the same season, McGuire and the Red Raiders finished the regular season with three consecutive victories for the first time since 1995.

“I firmly believe our best days are still ahead with coach McGuire at the helm of our football program,” athletic director Kirby Hocutt said. “It was evident throughout this football season that he and his staff are building a culture that will benefit this program for years to come.”

A lifelong Texan who won three Texas high school championships and spent the previous five seasons as an assistant at Baylor, McGuire replaced Matt Wells, who was fired in the middle of his third season last year.

“We firmly believe the success our team has experienced this season is the standard for what is yet to come,” McGuire said.

