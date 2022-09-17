Texas Tech's Ramirez carted off at No. 16 NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez was carted off in the first quarter Saturday night at No. 16 North Carolina State with an apparent serious leg injury.
The game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes before he was lifted onto the cart. Ramirez was alert and multiple N.C. State players came by to offer a fist tap or well-wishes before he left with 4:02 on the clock.
Team spokesman Matthew Dowdy said Ramirez had been taken to a hospital for treatment.
