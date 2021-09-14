The Razorbacks led 16-0 at halftime Saturday night as Texas was dominated from the beginning. The Longhorns (1-1) punted on six of their first seven drives. Their seventh resulted in a missed field goal.
Sarkisian, in his first year coaching the Longhorns, said Card was moving around too much, too early.
“We weren’t great protecting him early on in the game, but I thought he was a little antsy and we missed some opportunities,” he said.
Card was pulled on the final drive of the third quarter with Texas trailing 33-7. Thompson led two Longhorns scoring drives in the fourth quarter, both capped by his rushing touchdowns.
