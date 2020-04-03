Aston was 184-83 overall and 93-51 in the Big 12 at Texas. Her best season was 2015-16 when the Longhorns were 31-5 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. The Longhorns lost in the first round last season.
Texas was 19-11 last season before the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“After evaluating and reviewing where we stand as a program and discussing the future, we have determined to move in a different direction with our continued goals to work to contend for conference championships and NCAA elite status,” Del Conte said.
