TOWNSON, Md. — Yeedee Thaenrat ran for three touchdowns, including one late in the fourth for the win, as Towson beat Delaware 31-24 on Saturday.

The Tigers led 24-14 at halftime but struggled early in the second half as fumbles by Thaenrat and Caleb Smith ended their first two drives, allowing the Blue Hens (4-5, 2-3) to tie it 24-all early in the fourth quarter. Thaenrat capped the next Townson drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers the winning edge with 4:54 to play.