Flacco hit Smith for an 11-yard touchdown and a 14-7 lead midway through the second quarter. Delaware answered to tie it up but Thaenrat’s 2-yard touchdown put the Tigers on top again, 21-14, with 1:37 to go in the half. Coby Tippett intercepted Noland Henderson’s pass, ending the next Delaware drive, and Aiden O’Neill kicked a 24-yard field goal as time ran out, making it 24-14 at halftime.
Henderson threw for 240 yards and a score for the Blue Hens. He also ran for a touchdown.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD