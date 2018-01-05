On that cold November day in 2012 — it was actually fairly warm, it just felt cold in College Park — when University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh announced that the school was leaving the Atlantic Coast Conference to join the Big Ten, there was much gnashing of teeth among Maryland alumni and fans.

Deservedly so.

After all, Maryland was a founding member of the ACC in 1953 and, despite many frustrations, Terrapins fans cherished their basketball rivalries with Duke, North Carolina and, to a lesser extent, Virginia. There was no way to match the feeling in the building when the Blue Devils and Tar Heels came to town regardless of how good Michigan State, Purdue or Michigan might be.

The reason for the move, as everyone knows, was money. Maryland was broke, having been forced to jettison seven nonrevenue sports earlier that same year and it was drowning in red ink because of an ill-conceived plan to expand a football stadium that didn’t need expanding, among other mistakes.

Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany came to town waving a fat checkbook built on TV riches and offered Maryland a bailout. The school jumped at it and, just like that, 60 years of tradition and genuine rivalries went out the window.

[Virginia is rolling but wary of UNC and Joel Berry II]

The sadness that fell over College Park like a heavy winter blanket was strictly about basketball. Maryland has no real rivalries in football and, even though football money drives the college sports engine, it is basketball that drives real passion at Maryland — as in most of the ACC outside of Clemson and Florida State.

But just as basketball was the reason for the anguish, five years later it could also the reason for finding some cheer.

In fact, the case can be made that, at least in a basketball sense, the ACC has suffered much more because of Maryland’s departure than Maryland.

While most in the league responded to Maryland saying sayonara with derision — “Who needs them?” was a frequently heard claim coming from the South — the absence of Maryland hasn’t worked out so well for ACC Commissioner John Swofford and his Greek chorus of presidents and athletic directors.

Why?

First, hiring Louisville (hiring being the correct word here) to replace Maryland has been an utter disaster, especially in terms of basketball, and it was Louisville basketball that Swofford and company were courting.

The Cardinals were a perennial national contender and were coached by Hall of Famer Rick Pitino. The league fell all over itself boasting that it now had four Hall of Fame coaches among its 47 (okay, 15) basketball coaches: Pitino, Jim Boeheim (when Syracuse was added), Roy Williams and Mike Krzyzewski — who, let’s face it Maryland fans miss the chance to hate up-close-and-personal every season.

Since those breathless Hall of Fame news releases have gone out, Pitino has been involved in not one, but two scandals: the first may yet lead to Louisville being the first school to have a national title (2013) vacated by the NCAA; the second leading to Pitino’s firing this fall.

How awful is Louisville’s profile these days? Well, the only important survivor in the athletic department is football coach Bobby Petrino, who was fired years ago at Arkansas after he put his mistress on the state payroll.

Petrino is now Louisville’s symbol of integrity.

Throw in the fact that Syracuse and Boeheim have also received NCAA sanctions since joining the ACC and North Carolina and Williams dodged major probation largely on a technicality (the school admitted to academic fraud but the NCAA didn’t have the authority to sanction it) and there’s more Hall of Shame than Hall of Fame in the ACC. Maybe for his next trick Swofford can recruit CCNY — whose last great contribution to college hoops was the game-fixing scandal of the 1950s. He’s already got Boston College.

Meanwhile, back in College Park, Mark Turgeon and his team have done just fine, thank you, since joining the Big Ten.

It’s worth remembering that after Gary Williams’s remarkable 11-year-run from 1994 through 2004 that included 11 straight NCAA bids; seven Sweet 16s; two Final Fours and a national title — the well went relatively dry. Maryland missed the NCAAs in four of Williams’s final seven seasons and then missed the tournament during Turgeon’s first three seasons — its final three in the ACC . That made three NCAA bids in 10 years. Not good for a program as proud as Maryland’s.

During Williams’s peak years, the Terrapins won 22 NCAA tournament games. During that stretch only Duke, (sorry, Maryland fans) with 29 and Arizona, with 26, had more NCAA tournament victories. Syracuse had 21, North Carolina and Michigan State 20 apiece.

In the 13 seasons since, Maryland has six tournament victories — the last three coming since the move to the Big Ten. After three years of struggle, Turgeon has the basketball program on solid ground: 79-25 the last three full seasons, three straight NCAA bids, one trip to the Sweet 16.

That’s not Williams circa ’94-04 but it’s a vast improvement on the previous 10 years. There are several reasons for this: Melo Trimble; improved recruiting decisions and playing in the Big Ten. The league is a very good one but it doesn’t have the consistent depth of the ACC.

Even now, having lost starting power forward Justin Jackson and his logical backup Ivan Bender for the season, the Terrapins are 13-4 and still in decent shape to be one of the 68 to go on the board March 11th. No. 1 Michigan State drilled the Terps in East Lansing on Thursday, but outside of the Spartans and Purdue, the Big Ten isn’t very scary this winter.

Maryland football is probably going to struggle — 7-5 seasons, an occasional 8-4, may be as good as it gets. The football program was thrown to the wolves — or, more specifically, the Wolverines, Nittany Lions, Buckeyes and Spartans — when Duke, North Carolina and Virginia were replaced on the schedule by what is now an annual fall Murderer’s Row.

But Maryland plays football to make money, not to win championships. Basketball provides the drama and, while the feeling that came with wins over North Carolina and Duke will never be replaced, you can bet Cole Field House — whoops, Freudian slip, the building with the corporate name — will be rocking when Michigan State comes to town Jan. 28.

And the ACC is stuck with Louisville. You can bet Swofford and his self-righteous president pals who laughed Maryland out of the Greensboro Coliseum four winters ago after the Terrapins’ final ACC tournament loss aren’t laughing quite so hard now.

For more by John Feinstein, visit washingtonpost.com/feinstein.