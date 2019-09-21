Charleston Southern (0-4) drove to the Bulldogs’ 1 in the closing minutes but could not punch it in after having a first down at the 1.

After Bulmer’s touchdown run for the first score in the second quarter, Alex Usry booted a 35-yard field goal and added a 48-yarder early in the third to close to 7-6. The Bulldogs answered when Murdaugh nailed Webb on a 54-yard scoring toss with 6:03 left in the third. Bulmer bulled in from the 1 to go up 20-6 late in that quarter.

The Bulldogs (2-2) added a safety for the final score when the Buccaneers fumbled in their own end zone after Matt Campbell boomed a 62-yard punt that was downed at Charleston Southern’s 1.

