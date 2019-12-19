Eddie Davis III had 17 points and eight rebounds for The Citadel (6-5). Alex Reed added 16 points and eight rebounds.
Jaylon Wilson scored a season-high 24 points for the Lancers (5-7). Shabooty Phillips tied a season high with 24 points and had 16 rebounds. Christian Wilson had 12 points.
The Lancers were playing their first home game since Nov. 15. They were 1-6 since then.
The Citadel plays at North Carolina State on Sunday. Longwood plays at George Washington on Dec. 28.
