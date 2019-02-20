Chattanooga (11-16, 6-8) vs. The Citadel (11-14, 3-11)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga goes for the season sweep over The Citadel after winning the previous matchup in Chattanooga. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 19, when the Mocs shot 48.1 percent from the field while holding The Citadel’s shooters to just 42 percent en route to a two-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: The Citadel’s Lew Stallworth, Zane Najdawi and Matt Frierson have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Stallworth has either made or assisted on 61 percent of all The Citadel field goals over the last five games. Stallworth has 46 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Chattanooga is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 11-6 when scoring at least 70.

WINNING WHEN: The Bulldogs are 6-0 when at least five of their players score 10 or more points and 5-14 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Mocs are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 62 points or fewer and 6-16 whenever opponents exceed 62 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The The Citadel offense has scored 86.2 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs fifth nationally. The Chattanooga defense has allowed 74.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 230th).

