The Citadel (11-12, 3-9) vs. East Tennessee State (19-7, 9-4)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Citadel seeks revenge on East Tennessee State after dropping the first matchup in Charleston. The teams last played on Jan. 10, when the Buccaneers shot 56.3 percent from the field while holding The Citadel to just 34.7 percent en route to the 98-73 victory.

STEPPING UP: East Tennessee State’s Jeromy Rodriguez has averaged 12 points and 11.3 rebounds while Patrick Good has put up 12 points. For the Bulldogs, Lew Stallworth has averaged 19.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and six assists while Zane Najdawi has put up 13.2 points and 7.3 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Stallworth has made or assisted on 60 percent of all The Citadel field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: East Tennessee State is 0-5 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 19-2 when it scores at least 69.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Buccaneers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. East Tennessee State has an assist on 43 of 82 field goals (52.4 percent) across its previous three outings while The Citadel has assists on 26 of 65 field goals (40 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State is ranked second among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.4 percent. The Buccaneers have averaged 13.8 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

