The Citadel wins Military Classic on late TD, tops VMI 26-22

The Bulldogs took a 14-3 lead at intermission, but VMI roared back with three third-quarter touchdowns after Eric Rankin blocked a Citadel punt and Elijah Quamiley returned it 20 yards for a touchdown to take a 22-14 lead.

LEXINGTON, Va. — Graeson Underwood connected with Christian Hilton on a 51-yard touchdown with 3:37 left in the game to lift The Citadel to a 26-22 win over VMI Saturday afternoon to win The Military Classic of the South rivalry game.

Cooper Wallace ran eight yards for a touchdown to get the Bulldogs within two, 22-20, but the-two-point conversion attempt to tie it failed. After the Keydets were forced to punt with 6:04 left, The Citadel went 78 yards in six plays for the game-winning score.