Bill Self, who has led Kansas to 14 cnsecituve Big 12 regular season titles, addresses his current team, which is a game out of first place with three games remaining. (Brad Tollefson/Associated Press)

Put it this way: The giant who scored 25 points and hogged 20 rebounds in the wild wonderland of Kansas’s Allen Fieldhouse on March 2, 2005, is now a 35-year-old man with a dozen-year marriage, five children and a ministry.

Or put it this way: The point guard who scored 12 points with seven assists that night has reached 35 with a decade-plus marriage, four sons ages 10 to 5 and a primo coaching job, where his assistants include the guard who scored nine points with two rebounds and has reached 36 with a marriage and three children including two teenagers.

Or put it this way: Two Kansas players who combined for 20 points that night have reached their mid-30s and, as best a fact-checker can determine, already have played basketball for clubs on four of the six inhabited continents, in Poland, Greece, Italy, Mexico, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay, Italy, Russia, China and Israel.

Kansas’s 14-year streak of Big 12 conference championships — that gasping marvel that got a little CPR Monday night in a frantic Allen Fieldhouse — might find its ultimate measurement in those who began it. They began it by clinching at least a share of the title with a 72-65 win over Kansas State on Kansas’s 2005 Senior Night, when nowadays seemed forever away. Nowadays, when the lifelong teammates reunite, said Michael Lee, the one with the nine points up there, “We sound like old men.”

They aren’t, but they know how 14 years can fog the memory.

The deathless streak, of course, might die soon. The 2018-19 Jayhawks, who lost Udoka Azubuike to injury and Silvio De Sousa to NCAA decree and Lagerald Vick to a leave of absence, spent last Saturday at Texas Tech taking a 91-62 lashing that reiterated there’s no lashing like a lashing in Lubbock. At that moment, Kansas trailed front-runner Kansas State by two games and Texas Tech by one, with four games each still left.

“I don’t know that I can remember a time where we didn’t control our own destiny,” Bill Self, the 16th-season Kansas coach, said Monday night after Kansas flustered Kansas State, 64-49, yet still did not control its own destiny. He also fulfilled coaching duties by saying: “The thing about winning the league and the thing about the streak are two different things for me. We’re not talking about the streak. We’re talking about winning the league.”

As of Thursday in Lawrence and Lubbock et al, Kansas State (21-7 overall) stood tied with Texas Tech (23-5) at 11-4 in the Big 12, and Kansas (21-7) was at 10-5 along with Baylor (19-9). Kansas State, with its chance to foil its decorated rival perhaps too delicious to digest easily, must play Baylor at home, TCU (18-10, 6-9) on the road and Oklahoma (17-11, 5-10) at home. Texas Tech must play TCU on the road, Texas (15-13, 7-8) at home and (cue scary music) Iowa State (20-8, 9-6) in Ames. Kansas must play at Oklahoma State, at Oklahoma and home against Baylor, which has Kansas State on the road, Oklahoma State at home and then will visit Kansas. Of TCU, Self said, Coach “Jamie Dixon and the Horned Frogs are my second-favorite team in the league.”

It makes for swell pennant-race viewing, even in a sport in which the March crapshoot somehow defines careers, and only 17 of the 36 Final Four qualifiers this decade bothered to win conference regular seasons. Maybe Kansas, with the formidable Dedric Lawson in the middle and the exhilarating Devon Dotson on the outside, can locate enough of the extra oomph it found Monday night from that Kansas City native with the name of an astronaut, Mitch Lightfoot, who infused nine points, five rebounds, two assists and three of those acts of humiliation fans cherish: blocks. Maybe even this uneven Kansas team can reach the desired 15.

Meanwhile, the Aaron Miles-Michael Lee friendship has just about completed its third full decade, and that itself helps define the streak.

They met around a baseball field in Portland, Ore., when they were about 6 or 7, Miles guesses. They teamed up at Portland Jefferson High and at Kansas. Both spent time on Self’s staff. Eventually Miles became the head coach of the NBA G League team in that happiest of organizations, the Golden State Warriors, and brought Lee to work with him and the Santa Cruz Warriors.

“We literally, our parents still live a block away from each other,” Miles said. “My dad actually played for his dad at PCC [Portland Community College]. My dad and his mom worked together at Intel.”

“All his boys call me Uncle Mike,” Lee said. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

Well, the Kansas streak has proved so protracted that it has lasted almost half as long as the Miles-Lee friendship. As that friendship continues gathering considerable layers, the two Jayhawks travel about and find other Jayhawks. When Santa Cruz visited Arizona, they saw former teammate Christian Moody (six points that night in March 2005), whose path to orthopedic surgeon has happened within the streak. When the G League team went to Iowa, they saw Wayne Simien, the giant with the 25-and-20 night, and teammate Jeff Hawkins, and even a favorite Lawrence barber, Marty Watson, all in from Kansas.

They keep track of others, including the 2005 starter Keith Langford (12 points that night), who just this week scored 10 points with four rebounds, four steals and two assists in the Greek club Panathinaikos’ 94-85 win over Khimki Moscow, for which he also has played, within the streak.

By now, they reminisce more about experiences than about games. “The four years we had together, it really grew us up,” Lee said. Asked to recollect March 2, 2005, he said: “I honestly don’t remember because it all runs together. When you gave me the date and the score, the first thing I thought was, ‘That’s my sister’s birthday.’ ”

When Miles guessed he must have had seven assists that night, he guessed correctly only because that figure neared his average. “I don’t remember the game, necessarily,” he said. He recalls a few others. With four of the 14 titles shared, he guessed the Jayhawks must have shared that first one with an Oklahoma State team coached by the retired Eddie Sutton (nowadays 82), when actually, it wound up being Oklahoma.

He remembers mostly his Senior Night speech, and how as a freshman he thought it goofy that the seniors wept, and how he vowed he would never weep, and then how he wept. “I know we wore those white jerseys, the throwback white jerseys,” he said. “The emotions of it, and having my family in the stands.”

In true alumnus fashion, he still uses the words “we” or “us” for the current Jayhawks, as when he said, “You’re talking about a Power Five school in one of the top conferences. To dominate in the fashion we’ve done [the streak] is impressive and it is a testament” in the eternal fight against complacency.

Maybe its gaping length got its telltale light in an observation Lee made, about how the originators have children old enough to have distinctive, entrenched personalities. “I always want to see those kids because obviously, I knew their parents when they weren’t even thought about,” Lee said in the year 2019. “So it’s always cool to see who acts like whom.”