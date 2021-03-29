Wright was disappointed in the outcome but said his Championship Subdivision team was dealing with coronavirus issues throughout the process of preparing and playing football.
A statement from the Southern Conference said the league supports the school’s decisions and its remaining scheduled games would be recorded as no contests.
The Mocs were 3-2 this spring and were set to head to Western Carolina for a game on Saturday.
