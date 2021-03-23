Georgia Tech had prepared for the possibility by building extra days into its practice schedule, Collins added. He said the Yellow Jackets “fully intend to still hold our 15 practices allowed by the NCAA this spring.”
The school will hold off practicing until getting clearance from its medical experts.
Georgia Tech is coming off a 3-7 season and is 6-16 in two years under Collins.
___
