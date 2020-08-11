Those who tested positive self-isolated in line with the guidelines provided by the USL. Only those who tested negative are permitted to enter training facilities. Anyone identified via contact tracing will also be quarantined and tested.

The league said it will announce COVID-19 test results on a weekly basis for the rest of the season, but no specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided.

___

The LPGA Tour has confirmed the 2020 Buick LPGA Shanghai has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

China’s government last month announced all international sports events in the country would be canceled until the end of the year, and organizers of the Oct. 15-18 women’s golf tournament made the cancellation official in a statement Wednesday citing “the current health concerns and significant travel restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19.”

The LPGA plans to return next year to the Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai.

PGA events, men’s and women’s tennis tournaments, cycling and a Formula One Grand Prix are among the events that have already been canceled.

___

Massachusetts is the latest school from the Football Bowl Subdivision, college football’s highest level, to cancel its fall season.

UMass is an independent in football and its decision affects only that sport. Most of UMass’ athletic teams compete in the Atlantic 10. Athletic director Ryan Bamford said the school will try to conduct a football spring season if possible.

“Our job as coaches and mentors is to provide opportunities for our players, and do everything in our power to not take them away,” coach Walt Bell said. “Today’s news was devastating, but we will be resilient and prepared to be our best when our best is required.”

UMass joins fellow independent UConn, Old Dominion and all the schools in the Mid-American Conference and Mountain West, a total of 27, in postponing its football season.

UMass joined the FBS in 2012 and has not had a winning record since. The Minutemen were forced to try football independence when the Mid-American Conference pushed them out after the 2015 season. The program relies heavily on the revenue it generates from playing road games against Power Five schools and had been due to receive $1.9 million to play Auburn in November, but that game was canceled when the Southeastern Conference decided to play only league games.

___

