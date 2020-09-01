The school said no tailgating will be permitted in the areas and parking lots surrounding Truist Field when the Tigers visit.
Other sports impacted include men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and volleyball through the month of September.
The school said it would only sell individual-game tickets if fans are allowed to attend fall sporting events at a later date.
Fellow instate Atlantic Coast Conference schools Duke, North Carolina and N.C. State have all said they will open the fall sports season without fans in attendance at home events.
