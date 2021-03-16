UConn coach Geno Auriemma will miss at least the first two games of the NCAA Tournament after the Huskies announced Monday he had tested positive.
McPhee-McCuin is isolating at home. She says she tested positive last weekend and she hopes to rejoin her team once she completes the virus protocols.
Ole Miss (11-11) opens the WNIT against Samford on Friday in the Memphis Regional.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.