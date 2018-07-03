FILE –This Oct. 22, 2015 file photo shows U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Capitol Hill. Two men who were wrestlers at Ohio State University in the 1990s say Jordan isn’t being truthful when he says he wasn’t aware of allegations team doctor Richard Strauss was groping male wrestlers, NBC reported Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Male athletes from 14 sports at Ohio State have reported alleged sexual misconduct by Strauss, whose 2005 death at the age of 67 was ruled a suicide. Jordan’s spokesman says in a statement the congressman never saw or heard about any abuse or had any abuse reported when he was an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State. (Carolyn Kaster, File/Associated Press)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Latest on two former Ohio State wrestlers’ allegations that U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan knew athletes were being abused (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

The U.S. House speaker’s office is calling “serious” statements by two former Ohio State wrestlers that Republican Rep. Jim Jordan hasn’t been truthful when asserting he was unaware of allegations that a now-dead team doctor was abusing athletes.

Speaker Paul Ryan’s spokesman issued a statement Tuesday in response to news reports that 1990s wrestling students Mike DiSabato and Dunyasha (duhn-YAH’-shuh) Yetts say Jordan knew at the time that doctor Richard Strauss was groping male wrestlers.

Doug Andres says the university has “rightfully initiated a full investigation into the matter” and the speaker will “await the findings of that that inquiry.”

Jordan’s spokesman says the congressman never saw or heard about any abuse or had any abuse reported when he was an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State.

___

1:43 p.m.

Two former wrestlers at Ohio State University say a congressman isn’t being truthful when he says he wasn’t aware of allegations that a team doctor was abusing athletes.

Mike DiSabato and Dunyasha (duhn-YAH’-shuh) Yetts both wrestled at the university in the 1990s. They say U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican who has expressed interest in running for House speaker, knew at the time that the doctor was groping male wrestlers.

The wrestlers’ allegations were first reported Tuesday by NBC.

Male athletes from 14 sports at Ohio State have reported alleged sexual misconduct by Richard Strauss. Strauss died in 2005.

Jordan’s spokesman says in a statement the congressman never saw or heard about any abuse or had any abuse reported when he was an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State.

