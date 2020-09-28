Vanderbilt students are tested weekly with strict protocols on campus. The result is a low COVID-19 positivity rate. Vanderbilt plans to ensure physical distancing, with masks required. Concession stands will not be open to limit movement. Seniors will be given the first opportunity to attend, and decisions about future student attendance will be made after this first game.
Chancellor Daniel Diermeier says sports is an important way for the campus community to connect.
