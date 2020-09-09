Blank’s restrictions included closing all student gyms and recreational facilities through Sept. 21, dining halls offering carry-out only and dorms not allowing visitors.

___

Middle Tennessee is allowing 20% fan capacity, or about 7,000 fans, inside Floyd Stadium on Sept. 19 for the Blue Raiders’ home opener against Troy.

AD

Athletic director Chris Massaro announced the update Wednesday.

AD

Tailgating will not be allowed. Massaro says the plan was drawn up after consulting with university, local and state health officials. Of the seats, 1,000 will be held for students.

Massaro says the seating capacity could expand or contract depending on how people follow the guidelines at the opener and if COVID-19 cases continue dropping locally. All seats will be re-assigned for social distancing, and fans will be required to wear a mask inside the stadium and in the parking lots.

The NFL’s Tennessee Titans host Jacksonville on Sept. 20 in Nashville with no fans allowed at Nissan Stadium. The difference there is Nashville has its own local health department overseeing capacity issues during the pandemic.

AD

___

Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Díaz has been optioned to the team’s alternate training site in Jupiter, Florida.

AD

Díaz opted out due to concerns about the coronavirus early in the pandemic-shortened season before changing his mind. He petitioned Major League Baseball and was granted the right to return this season.

Díaz had been working out at Jupiter before being officially optioned to the training site on Wednesday. He opened the season as Miami’s starter at second base.

___

Rutgers has had four athletes and a member of its athletic staff test positive for COVID-19.

The Big Ten university based in New Jersey said the positive results were for athletes in men’s lacrosse, gymnastics, and wrestling. Rutgers said the athletes and the staff member have been quarantined.

AD

The university and public health officials are conducting contact tracing to identify any individuals with whom the student-athletes have had contact.

AD

___

LSU has decided to allow fans to occupy up to 25% of 102,000-seat Tiger Stadium for its home football opener against Mississippi State on Sept. 26.

LSU also said in its announcement on Wednesday that it would ban tailgate parties on its Baton Rouge campus and that all available tickets would go to either season ticket holders or students.

Tailgate parties across campus are a central part of the game-day experience at LSU. Now such gatherings will be forbidden unless they occur within the footprint of a limited number of permitted motor homes and are restricted to members of the traveling party in each recreational vehicle.

AD

Other changes include expanding the perimeter around Tiger Stadium to allow for social distancing among fans entering the venue and a requirement that fans wear masks. Motorist access to campus on game day also will be restricted to those with parking passes.

AD

___

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the Oklahoma State athletic department to lay off 10 employees and put 66 in a furlough program as apart of a plan that will remove about $13 million from its budget.

The school made the announcement in a news release on Wednesday.

Athletic director Mike Holder said he and every head coach agreed to pay cuts.

The salary cuts range from 2.5% to 25%, with the department’s highest paid employees taking the biggest cuts.

AD

Holder said there may be further measures ahead, with the budget deficit estimated to be around $30 million.

___

Real Sociedad striker Willian José says he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is out of the team’s opening game in the Spanish league.

Willian José made the announcement on his Instagram account. He has been quarantined at home.

AD

Real Sociedad says results came back negative for the rest of the players after the squad underwent tests on Tuesday. The club says other players who had tested positive have already rejoined the squad.

Real Sociedad plays at Real Valladolid on Sunday.

___

The Champions League draw on Oct. 1 has been moved from Athens to Nyon, Switzerland, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AD

UEFA will make the 32-team group draw at its headquarters with no club officials or spectators.

UEFA intended to stage the draw and the ceremony for its 2019-20 season awards at the new national library complex in Athens.

UEFA says after talks with Greek public authorities that such an event “would violate public health restrictions and constraints regarding indoor events.”

Players who win UEFA’s end-of-season awards could still attend the no-frills replacement event.

UEFA will make the 48-team Europa League draw on Oct. 2 in Nyon.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports