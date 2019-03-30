Sports columnist

To prepare for his next assignment, Xavier Tillman may want to walk down to Constitution Avenue and practice stepping in front of those double-decker, hop-on-hop-off tour buses. Don’t walk up the steps to the Lincoln Memorial or around the Tidal Basin to see Jefferson, because the towering monuments there might only remind him of what’s ahead: Zion Williamson.

Duke and Michigan State will play late Sunday afternoon at Capital One Arena for the right to advance to the Final Four. That should be enough. And yet this entire season has been distilled to one player, the Duke freshman Williamson. Golf used to be defined by whether Tiger played or not. College basketball games in 2018-19 are changed by whether they have Zion or they don’t. His presence changes not only the possibility of what might happen on the floor, but also the swirl around it.

Each night, someone has to guard him. Sunday, that will be, primarily, Tillman, a 6-foot-8, 240-pound, 20-year-old sophomore whose smile isn’t quite as wide as his task is tall. Guard Williamson, an unheard-of 6-8, 285-pound package who seems to start one leap before he’s finished the last? You wouldn’t fault a kid if he said, “There’s something in my eye.”

“I wish he could tell me the secret, to weigh 285 and still be able to jump as high as he can and be as nimble as he is,” Tillman said Saturday. “He can change directions,” and he was off with a story of watching Williamson play, because everyone has a story of watching Williamson play. This one was against Florida State, a fast break that seemed innocuous until Williamson received a pass on the wing, took a first stride that would make Usain Bolt proud, split two defenders and, of course, dunked.

“Not a lot of people, if anybody, can do that,” Tillman said. “It’s really different to see somebody with his weight do what he can do.”

There was admiration in Tillman’s voice Saturday. Just don’t confuse it with awe, even as we consider what he’s already accomplished in this tournament. There may have been parts of the arena that were still shaking from Williamson’s 23-point, 11-of-14 shooting performance in Friday night’s East Region semifinal victory over Virginia Tech. Zion converted the alley-oop dunk that no one else in the building — and we can debate about on the planet — could have converted. Zion made all six of his shots in the second half. Zion blocked shots in which his 285-pound frame began the play on one side of the lane and ended up near the three-point line across the court. Zion. Zion, Zion, Zion.

“He dunks on everybody,” Tillman said. Twenty-four hours before tip, he could appreciate his opponent, because he wasn’t trying to stop him. The reality that you could end up on YouTube, the defender who’s victimized by the kind of play that makes people in the stands grab each other in disbelief? Deal with it, and go.

“As a matter of fact, at a timeout you might want to laugh at yourself, like, ‘This is going to blow up,’ ” Tillman said. “So I mean, if you have that attitude, it helps you play on.”

[John Feinstein: When Krzyzewski meets Izzo, it’s Elite]

There’s the key: Play on. Michigan State spent all of Saturday giving Williamson — who is averaging 26.7 points on 64.8 percent shooting in three NCAA tournament games — the due they feel he deserves. “He’s more than a dunker,” Williamson’s coach, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, said Saturday, and the Spartans understand that.

But they also have a plan against him, both as individuals and as a team. Tillman said he would spend part of Saturday evening watching all of Williamson’s clips.

“That way, I make him human,” Tillman said. “I don’t put him on a pedestal or anything like that.”

The pedestal was provided Williamson when he arrived on campus last fall, and he has proven worthy of it as he carried the entire sport into March. A CBS camera dedicated to one player might seem hokey or unwarranted for almost any recent figure in college hoops. For Williamson, it seems oddly appropriate.

“He’s extremely intelligent [not only] book-wise — but people-wise,” Krzyzewski said. “And he’s humble. He’s really got everything. This is not a phony guy.”

This is not, either, an infallible guy. Tillman knows he’s likely to be dunked on. But he also knows Williamson misses shots. In that film study will come some clues: What goes into those moments when he doesn’t embarrass defenders?

“The misses provide confidence,” Tillman said. “Okay, the guy’s shooting 70 percent. When does he miss?”

The fun part is that Williamson has the kind rare athletic ability — unique, really — that could take over a game by itself. But he doesn’t fall back on that. While Tillman was going through clips of Zion Saturday evening, Zion said he’d be checking out No. 23 in green. This will be just the 33rd game of Williamson’s college career, but studying opposing defenders long ago became part of his routine.

“I look at their tendencies: What do they do when the rebound goes up?” Williamson said. “When they’re playing post defense, is it better than their perimeter defense? So whether I should bring them out. And also, I look at their motor.”

The Spartans have no worries about Tillman’s motor. Nor do they have worries about his maturity. He is the father of a 2-year-old daughter, Ayanna. He is tasked with guarding Williamson, who’s just 18. His world, with Ayanna and her mother in town for the tournament, is different. The camera that follows Williamson is participating in the creation of a brand, a brand on which he can’t cash in until he declares for the NBA draft after the season. A camera that follows Tillman would find that, as he said: “Your free time is your family time.”

“There’s no messing around anymore,” Tillman said. “Every day, I’m focused on being the best person I can be so that she has a role model growing up.”

Ayanna Tillman’s role model will find himself in front of a tractor trailer Sunday night. His job: Throw your body down to stop it. One reason Michigan State has a chance, and a good one: the Spartans are comfortable talking up their opponent one day, then muscling him up the next. The Zion cam will either be carried to Minneapolis for the Final Four, or will be shut down here. Xavier Tillman has a say — a significant say — in whether that happens.

For more by Barry Svrluga, visit washingtonpost.com/svrluga.