Oklahoma thinks it’s a football empire and is one, but it has lost to two 2-1 teams whose losses came at home Sept. 12 to Louisiana Lafayette and Arkansas State, always a compelling construct. It might need more coaching. It’s 1-2 with a 1-2 look.

In the 21 months between the early 2019 Sugar Bowl win and the 33-31 home loss to TCU on Saturday, Texas’s unquestionably skilled quarterback, Sam Ehlinger, has gone from “Longhorn Nation, we’re baaaack” to “This university deserves better.” He noted continual slip-ups “preventable by attention to detail” at a program with a lengthening history of inattention to detail.

AD

AD

The numbers have piled into a morass. Since reaching something called the “BCS championship game” at the outset of 2010 and suffering bum luck with Colt McCoy’s injury there, Texas has gone ­73-58. Had any Austinites of a certain vice wagered the Longhorns would lose fifty-eight times across 10-plus seasons, they could have made enough money to fund a boundless stream of Kerbey Lane breakfasts or Papalote tacos or food-truck grandeur. TCU went 1-28 against Texas between 1968 and 2007 — and has gone 7-2 since. TCU Coach Gary Patterson has beaten Texas so often with fewer resources that on Saturday he sounded like the helmsman of the fancier ship.

“It wasn’t pretty,” he said, “but we found a way to win.”

Yeah, they finally did flick aside that gnat.

AD

The whole Texas puzzle used to be baffling until it went beyond baffling. Many beset with the incurable affliction of following college football thought the hiring of charismatic sorts who had soared elsewhere, Charlie Strong (who began in 2014) and Tom Herman (who began in 2017), meant Texas would not be spending the next six-plus seasons heaping 37 more losses upon the pile. Herman even had top-five recruiting classes in 2018 and 2019, Texas looking right at home and logical in there with the Clemsons and Georgias and LSUs and Alabamas.

AD

And Texas still looks all leaky as on Saturday.

Once a native Iowan from the Nebraska border who amassed 310 total yards while playing quarterback for TCU, Max Duggan, finished finding open terrain up the middle for a ­26-yard touchdown run and a 33-29 lead with 4:01 left, Texas began its second straight mission toward a dramatic comeback. Already it had come from a late, 56-41 crypt the previous week at Texas Tech. This time, it stalled one yard shy of more such glory when TCU plucked a fumble.

AD

All along, though, one might have heard some Longhorn-minded brains grinding: Are we really supposed to require such hyperventilation? Aren’t we Texas?

What’s the cultural issue? Is it that type of thought just above, forever seeping through the organization? Is it intractable entitlement? After all, when Ehlinger spoke at that Sugar Bowl after that upset of Georgia, he spoke as a thrilled young man who doesn’t deserve condemnation even if his remarks did deserve documentation. He also spoke as the quarterback of a team that had just finished going 10-4, with losses to Maryland (at FedEx Field) and West Virginia (at home). That was the Texas breakthrough year?

AD

Eight months later, Joe Burrow and Clyde Edwards-Helaire and LSU got to town, and Texas was off again toward being off again — 8-5 — with the mystery deepening. Now, when Herman says it’s “on me,” it’s starting to take on that familiar, redundant sound from places where things somehow don’t work out. Is this one of history’s cases where royalty thinks it’s royalty when it’s not royalty anymore? On the bright side, there will be no beheadings.

AD

With Texas taking another thud, and Texas A&M losing as people do at Alabama, and Baylor losing at West Virginia, and Texas Tech losing at Kansas State, and North Texas losing to Southern Mississippi, and Houston still 0-0, and SMU winning against Memphis but having its students removed from the stadium because they didn’t care about other humans in a pandemic, well, at least there’s TCU. And Oklahoma.

The Sooners stand 0-2 in the Big 12 for the first time since 1998, when they started 0-4 before relying upon the gift of Iowa State for a 17-14 eke-out. They’re baffling, too, if less protractedly. Once they helped turn a 35-14 home lead into a ­38-35 lifelong memory for Kansas State on Sept. 26, one figured they would get mad and remedy themselves at Iowa State.

AD

Now they’ve lost a game (Kansas State) in which they lost the turnover stat 4-0 and one (Iowa State) in which the turnover stat was tied at 1 in a 37-30 defeat. Now they’ve lost to Iowa State twice in the past four seasons, with one of their wins hinging on the Cyclones missing a two-point conversion with 24 seconds left. Now they’re a presence in the past three College Football Playoffs pretty much excluded already from a fourth.

AD

“Obviously, our backs are against the wall,” Coach Lincoln Riley said to reporters via video in Ames. “We know that. We understand that. We accept that. Our guys are hurt. Most of our guys in our room hadn’t experienced a start to a season like this, but it’s still about how you respond. I believe I know how this group will. Despite the sinking feeling in my stomach right now and how disappointed we all are, we still know there’s the markings of a good football team in there.”