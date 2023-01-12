Thelwell and Morehead State host Tennessee Tech

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Morehead State Eagles (10-7, 3-1 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-11, 2-2 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee Tech -1.5; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State takes on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Drew Thelwell scored 20 points in Morehead State’s 69-59 victory against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Golden Eagles are 5-3 on their home court. Tennessee Tech ranks seventh in the OVC in rebounding averaging 32.9 rebounds. Jaylen Sebree leads the Golden Eagles with 6.4 boards.

The Eagles are 3-1 in conference games. Morehead State is fifth in the OVC scoring 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Alex Gross averaging 9.3.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brett Thompson is averaging 9.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Eagles. Sebree is averaging 12.9 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Mark Freeman is averaging 13.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Eagles. Gross is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

